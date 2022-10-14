Saturday Night Live’s early ’90s cast produced plenty of stars: Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Julia Sweeney, Tim Meadows, Sarah Silverman, you know the names. But it was also an era dogged by criticism and haunted by those pesky “Saturday Night Dead” accusations. But it’s one thing for the media to feel that way, and quite another for the hate to come from an SNL legend.

According to one of the era’s stars, Rob Schneider, that’s exactly what happened to him and his friends. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show—of late the place to go for controversial comics to name-drop— Bill Murray can be difficult on set. (Who knew.) “He’s gonna change things. And you’re gonna get— and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get, the nice Bill Murray, or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray,” Schneider claims. “He’s super nice to fans, he wasn’t very nice to us. He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething.”

“You know, now that I’m older–’cause, you know, he hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him,” Schneider recalls. “I don’t know exactly, but I wanna believe that it’s because that Chris thought it was cool to be… [John] Belushi— his friend who he saw die. That he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it, I only believe it 50%. He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much. …The least of the hate was to me. I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he’s my hero.”

He remembers that Murray beheld Farley with “naked rage,” and that the Caddyshack actor was “nice to every common person” but less so to fellow comedians. Schneider acknowledges that certain comedy legends can simply be personally different than they present professionally: “Steve Martin’s never silly, and I wanted him to be. But like, onstage… he just turns it on, and I was like, ‘I didn’t know you could do that.’”

Returning to Murray, Schneider notes that he “hated Sandler, really hated Sandler too.” Guessing why, he vaguely supposes, “He just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, you know? And just like… as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know? Which also really irritated Al Franken,” he adds, not to let an opportunity to mention the SNL old guard pass. Did anybody like these guys?