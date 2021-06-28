Clockwise from top left: The Descendants (Photo: Lorne Thomson/Getty Images), Billie Eilish (Screenshot), Prince (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images), Yola (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images), and Leon Bridges (Photo: CBS/Getty Images)

Hot vaxx summer is in full swing, so it’s no surprise that a lot of people are turning to celebratory music to soundtrack the sweltering days and breezy nights. (If you’ve heard some old-school Madonna or Jay-Z blasting from car speakers these days, trust us, you’re far from alone.) And there’s a bevy of new releases to keep your desire for new music satiated in the month of July: Whether you’re looking to score some bass-rattling jams from Pop Smoke, indulge in the hyper-caffeinated blast of punk rock from longtime stalwarts the Descendants, or just soak in your feelings with the indie synth pop of Half Waif, the next 30 days have got you covered. (And get those listens in while you can, because by the end of the month, Billie Eilish is coming along to stomp all over absolutely everything else on the radio and streaming services with one of the most anticipated records of the year.)

