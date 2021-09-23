Comedian and actor Billy Eichner’s upcoming film will make history for many reasons. The romantic comedy, titled Bros, is the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and it marks the first time an openly gay man will co-write and star in his own film, as per The Hollywood Reporter. To further push the envelope, the Universal Pictures film has brought on an all-LGBTQ+ principal cast. It’s almost shocking none of these things have ever been achieved in any major studio film, but there’s no time like the present to make it all happen .

In Hollywood, it’s unfortunately all too common for straight and/or cisgender actors to play LGBTQ+ characters in films. Bros will further subvert blockbuster standards by bringing on some of the openly LGBTQ+ actors to play all of the heterosexual roles. In addition to Eichner and Macfarlane, the cast for Bros includes Zola’s TS Madison; gender non conforming entertainer Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday); Symone, the most recent winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race; veteran actor Guillermo Diaz (Scandal, Weeds), and comedian Guy Branum, who previously wrote for Eichner’s Billy On the Street.

Bros is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” Eichner co-wrote the script alongside Nicholas Stoller, who he previously worked with f or Netflix’s Friends From College. Stoller is set to direct and executive produce Bros alongside Judd Apatow, Eichner, and Josh Church (Trainwreck).

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” Eichner says. “And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Bros is scheduled for release August 12, 2022.