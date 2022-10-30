The past week has been for Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics adaptation division, which has been rechristened DC Studios and will now be co-run by producer Peter Safran and filmmaker James Gunn. With one announcement, they rejuvenated the struggling label and, for the first time in a long time (maybe ever), people are excited to see what WBD can do with DC superhero movies. And obviously that must’ve translated into another box office win for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, right?!

Eh, not really. The super-antihero movie still stands at the top of the U.S. box office in its second week, but it fell more than 50 percent from its debut down to $27 million. That was enough for it to easily cross the $100 million mark (it’s at $111 million) and double what the second-place movie made, but we’re nowhere near, say, Top Gun: Maverick numbers. Speaking of the second-place movie, it was (once again) Ticket To Paradise, which added $10 million to its total (which is now $33 million after two weeks).

After that is the only newcomer in the top 10, horror movie Prey For The Devil, which made $7 million. Then we have surprise horror hit Smile with $5 million (sitting at $92 million after five weeks, so unless the end of spooky season give it a big drop off, it’ll hit $100 million eventually). Finishing the top five is surprise horror not-so-hit Halloween Ends, which made $3 million in its third week and currently has $60 million total.

Advertisement

The bottom 10 has some smaller films enjoying the benefits of a wider theatrical rollout, specifically Till in seventh place (jumping over 600 percent from last week after adding 2,000 additional screens), Terrifier 2 (which dropped back a place but made slightly more money from last week), and TÁR (up to 10th from 12th with 100 percent more money and 900 more screens).

The full top 10 list from Box Office Mojo is below.