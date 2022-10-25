In two words: Holy shit! In more than two words: Warner Bros. Discovery’s long and difficult attempt to locate someone who could fill a Kevin Feige-esque role for its DC superhero movies (referring to the way the Marvel Studios boss has personally overseen every branch of the MCU) has ended, and they didn’t just find one Feige-type. They found two: Veteran producer Peter Safran and—here’s the holy shit—The Suicide Squad and Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn. And here we thought getting Star-Lord a Kevin Bacon was a nice Christmas gift, but it turns out that Gunn had already gotten himself an even better one.

This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairs and co-CEOS of the newly formed DC Studios division ( replacing the now-defunct DC Films label, which was most recently run by Walter Hamada, who left the company over some pretty clear frustrations over how Warner Bros. Discovery was running things). The plan is for Gunn to focus on creative stuff while Safran focuses on business stuff, with both of them apparently free to continue directing and producing other things as well. They will report directly to infamous WBD boss David Zaslav, and we can only assume that Sean Gunn will show up in every meeting for a fun little meta cameo.

Just about a week ago, we reported that Gunn and The Batman director Matt Reeves were having meetings with WBD about big superhero projects, but we had no idea that “co-running the entire company” was on the table for one of them. We also heard that Warner Bros. really wanted Henry Cavill to come back and make more Superman movies, and a few days later he confirmed that he is indeed coming back. So, for as guttingly bleak as Zaslav’s run at WBD has been so far, the future of DC superhero movies has just been completely reenergized.

Advertisement

Here’s what Gunn and Safran had to say in a statement:

We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

This all probably means that Gunn’s time over at Marvel will be done once Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out, but who knows. Maybe he’ll be the one to finally make an Amalgam Universe movie happen? Then his character from the Harley Quinn cartoon can meet K.E.V.I.N. from She-Hulk and they’ll have achieved world peace.