Black Adam is an angry guy. We know this because he tells us, in Dwayne Johnson’s deadpan growl, every time the upcoming DC film gets a new trailer. (A s it did tonight.) Rage is the source of his power! Rage is the genesis of his vengeance! Dead son! Rage blah blah blah rahrrrr!

Black Adam - Official Trailer 2

We’re starting to suspect, though, that Adam’s unbridled anger is less at the forces that took his family from him, than it is at, possibly, the concept of vehicles, period. How else are we to understand this newest trailer, in which Johnson kicks s even kinds of shit out of planes, helicopters, and tanks? If you are an object that people ride in, be warned: T his guy is going to shoot you with lightning or punch you out of the sky or throw you at Pierce Brosnan.

Elsewhere, we get a little more background for what’s actually going to happen in the plot of the film, including the reveal that it’s Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller who calls the Justice Society ( Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone) to try to stop this large, hairless man from expressing his wrath on the planet’s transit systems. We then fall back on the basic hook they’ve been feeding us since the film first started getting shown off: Will Adam choose the path of vengeance, or of the savior? It’s almost like he’s no hero at all…a sort of anti-hero, if you will.

Anyway, we get some more shots of Hodge doing the Hawkman thing in this one, which looks pretty cool—and, again, it’s not like we’re complaining about all this footage of Dwayne Johnson punching a jet so hard it di es.

Black Adam smashes its way into theaters on October 21.