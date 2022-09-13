There is no better birthday party surprise than live entertainment. It’s always great when someone hires musicians for a get-together or arranges for Javier Bardem to pop out of a cake dressed like a Bond girl. And, for the kids, there’s really nothing quite as memorable as having a living teddy bear lumber into your backyard to share its best wishes on a special day and slobber all over the cupcakes.



A family in West Hartford, Connecticut received this special treatment on September 4th when a black bear cleared some space in its schedule to help celebrate a two-year-old’s birthday by coming by just in time for dessert.



Bear invites itself to 2-year-old’s birthday party in CT

CT Insider spoke to Laura Majidian, mother of the toddler who was honored by the ursine visitor. According to her, “the bear quietly approached” the party, likely not wanting to rudely interrupt any ongoing conversations, and “went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table.”

Rather than greet the bear with the customary cookie kiss, partygoers ran into Majidian’s house and watched the animal dig into the birthday spread for “about 15 to 20 minutes” from inside. Despite everyone yelling and “making loud noises,” the bear stuck around. Footage of the special guest shows it licking at cupcakes and, perhaps feeling like it didn’t need to impress people who fled from its arrival, smearing frosting all over its face before swallowing one whole.

“We even had a friend honking their car horn,” Majidian said, “but it really only left once it ate its fair share of food.”

Unfortunately, because nobody was polite enough to head back out into the yard and make some small talk with the bear, we don’t know why it decided to venture into the middle of a birthday party being held during the day. Maybe, just maybe, the poor bear had also turned two that day and mistakenly thought the party was being held in celebration. Or maybe it was just trying to find a way to grab some extra calories before weighing in for a Connecticut spin-off of Alaska’s favorite annual event: Fat Bear Week.

