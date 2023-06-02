And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

…And Just Like That, the girls are back in town for a second season of the second version of Sex And The City. The trailer for this next installment, which premieres June 22, highlights the more diverse, more mature version of HBO’s beloved friend group. At least, mature in the sense that these are older women navigating their next chapters (Carrie is “repurposing” her kitchen to its original purpose, cooking food); whether they’ve actually matured is up to interpretation. Don’t hold your breath for that Kim Catrall cameo, but we do get our first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Here we go again… [Mary Kate Carr]