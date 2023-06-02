June is here, and the summer slate of TV is coming into crisper focus. We’re only days away from the premiere of The Idol and the return of Never Have I Ever. But we’re looking even further out; the final season of Jack Ryan is on the horizon, as is the return of And Just Like That. On the film side, there are new glances at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Biosphere; in short, there’s lots to look forward to.
And Just Like That
…And Just Like That, the girls are back in town for a second season of the second version of Sex And The City. The trailer for this next installment, which premieres June 22, highlights the more diverse, more mature version of HBO’s beloved friend group. At least, mature in the sense that these are older women navigating their next chapters (Carrie is “repurposing” her kitchen to its original purpose, cooking food); whether they’ve actually matured is up to interpretation. Don’t hold your breath for that Kim Catrall cameo, but we do get our first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Here we go again… [Mary Kate Carr]
I’m A Virgo
Boots Riley brings his special brand of magical realism back to Oakland with I’m A Virgo, premiering on Prime Video on June 23. Jharrel Jerome stars as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall teenager who has been sheltered from the prying eyes of the world his whole life. But Virgos love adventure, and Cootie longs to see more of the world. Unfortunately, the world is ready to use and discard him as it sees fit. Expect comedy, absurdism, and a dose of political commentary all in Riley’s signature style. Plus there’s Walton Goggins as the anti-hero The Hero with an all-time great line reading in the trailer: “When I take my helmet off, I need for my shit to pop.” [Mary Kate Carr]
Jack Ryan’s final season
John Krasinski gets to be a buff spy one last time in Jack Ryan’s fourth and final season. As seen in the trailer, Jack is strolling around Washington D.C. in his finest suit as he tries to uncover corruption within the government and nab a dangerous former CIA operative, Domingo Chavez (Michael Pena). Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (“From permanent teenager Seth Rogen”) definitely draws inspiration from Into The Spiderverse. From the sketchy, compelling animation style to the propulsive hip-hop backing track to the combo of high stakes and humor, the four sheltered turtle teens would definitely fit right into Miles Morales’ world. But Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Sharon Brown Jr.), Donnatello (Micah Abbey), and Raphael (Brady Noon) are making their own name in this latest origin story. After hiding away from a world hostile to mutants, April (Ayo Edebiri) encourages the boys to become heroes—bringing them face to face with supervillain Superfly (Ice Cube), who turns out to be a fellow mutant. Rogen’s take on the classic cartoon promises to endear TMNT to a new generation on August 2. [Mary Kate Carr]
Black Mirror season 6
The trailer for Black Mirror’s new season opens with Annie Murphy browsing TV shows on a platform called Streamberry, complete with similar music and colors as Netflix. Clearly, BM is back and it is promising to be meta as hell. Season six of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology returns with five “films,” a ridiculous way to say episodes, with a star-studded cast. The ensemble includes Murphy, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, Anjana Vasan, Kate Mara, and Myha’la Herrold. All of them will be trapped in tragic, high-concept issues, as is always the case with Black Mirror. [Saloni Gajjar]
Biosphere
Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are quite literally the only stars of Biosphere, a futuristic sci-fi buddy comedy that excitingly doesn’t reveal too much plot in the trailer—always a pleasant surprise. All we know about the film is they play best friends who are probably the last two men living on Earth, trying to survive while figuring out the meaning of life. The only thing the footage has going for it is Brown and Duplass’ chemistry. So far, so good. Mel Eslyn directs and has co-written the Biosphere script with Duplass. [Saloni Gajjar]
Ridley
Do you like brooding British detectives solving murders in the atmospheric English countryside? Do you especially like to get those mysteries served to you on PBS? Well, have we got a show for you! Ridley, starring Adrian Dunbar, will make its way stateside on June 18. Told in four two-hour installments, the series follows retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley as he’s called back to the force to advise on a new case that will—get this—take some dark and twisted turns. Yeah, PBS knows exactly what you want. [Mary Kate Carr]
World’s Best
From being on Ghosts to being a ghost, Utkarsh Ambudkar co-writes and co-executive produces this family friendly film about a boy visited by the spirit of his rapper father. Prem Patel (Manny Magnus) is a 12-year-old math genius who longs to feel connected to his deceased dad (Ambudkar). Discovering more about the man—and actually discovering the man himself, visiting Prem as a ghost—sets Prem on a new path to navigating high school. The musical adventure premieres on Disney+ June 23. [Mary Kate Carr]
Justified: City Primeval
Timothy Olyphant in a cowboy hat again? That should be enough to justify a Justified revival, right? He reprises his role as Raylan Givens in FX’s neo-Western drama, City Primeval. Having left Kentucky and his life as a U.S. Marshal 15 years ago, Raylan is a father now. However, a chance encounter puts him on a collision course with a violent sociopath, Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), who already slipped through his hands before. Justified: City Primeval’s cast includes Aunjanue Ellis, Marin Ireland, and Adelaide Clemens. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Righteous Gemstones
Succession may be over, but HBO still has a set of siblings squabbling over how to carry on their powerful father’s legacy on the air. The Righteous Gemstones return for a third season on June 18, and the Gemstone siblings (Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson) are stepping up while their dad (John Goodman) steps back. Based on the trailer, things will go predictably awry, most notably when the Gemstones get entangled with a gun-toting doomsday cult. The already all-star cast will be joined this season by Steve Zahn, Kristen Johnston, Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson. Praise Jesus! [Mary Kate Carr]