Black Mirror renewed "just in time for reality to catch up"

At least as far as major awards bodies are concerned, season 7 of Black Mirror, which premiered on Netflix in April, is perhaps the series’ most acclaimed. The season was nominated for 10 Emmys last year and is up for three Golden Globes this weekend, including nods for Paul Giamatti’s and Rashida Jones’ performances. With this prestige behind it, it’s no surprise that Netflix has confirmed that it will produce another season of the increasingly less speculative sci-fi series.

Series creator Charlie Booker sat for an in-house interview with Netflix, published today on Tudum, discussing the Globes-nominated performances and what more Black Mirror might look like. “Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away,” Booker says in the conversation, saying elsewhere that “hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever.”

Neither Netflix nor Booker has offered any kind of timeline for season 8, but there have been fairly significant gaps in Black Mirror‘s output in the 2020s; season 5 came in 2019, season 6 in 2023, and season 7 in 2025, so it stands to reason that we probably won’t catch the next glimpse until at least 2027. Otherwise, Booker discussed his stance that putting together the anthology series is somewhat similar to compiling an album. “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story,” the series creator says. “I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’ We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.” At least a Black Mirror hoedown is one potential future even too unsettling for the twisted mind of Charlie Booker.