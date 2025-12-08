Here are all the nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards

On January 11, the Golden Globes will hand out its inaugural award for best podcast.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 8, 2025 | 8:56am
The Golden Globes, the Hollywood award show that always seems to be trying to smooth over one controversy while it courts another, has announced its nominees for its 2026 ceremony. This morning, Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall shared some of the nominees before kicking it over to the team at CBS Mornings to finish the list off. The Golden Globe foundation also livestreamed the nomination announcement on TikTok, in case you were wondering how else the awards body was trying to keep up with the times beyond adding categories for Best Podcast and Best Movie That Also Made A Ton Of Money. This year, that latter category includes one movie that doesn’t even open in theater for another couple of weeks, but we guess it’s a pretty safe bet that James Cameron’s third Avatar movie will probably be a box office achievement.

As seems to be the case so far this award season, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged on top of this morning’s nominees, earning nine nods, including for Anderson’s directing and screenplay and for the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor. Following behind was Sentimental Value, with eight nominations, Sinners with seven nominations, and Hamnet with six. The Golden Globes with air on CBS and Paramount Plus on January 11. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Motion Picture (Drama) 

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) 

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Nouvelle Vague

Actor (Drama)

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actor (Comedy or Musical) 

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Actress (Drama)

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Actress (Comedy or Musical) 

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Supporting Actor 

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Supporting Actress 

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Director 

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Screenplay 

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Original Score 

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Original Song 

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” Sinners
“No Place Like Home” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams” Train Dreams

Animated Feature  

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Non-English Language Film 

It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sound of Falling (Germany)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Sirāt (Spain)

Cinematic Box Office Achievement 

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman, PostMortem
Kevin Hart, Acting my Age
Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Best Podcast 

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
SmartLess
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First

Best Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Actor, TV Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress, TV Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend

Best Actor in Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Actress Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Supporting Actor TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus 

 
