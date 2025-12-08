Here are all the nominations for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards On January 11, the Golden Globes will hand out its inaugural award for best podcast.

The Golden Globes, the Hollywood award show that always seems to be trying to smooth over one controversy while it courts another, has announced its nominees for its 2026 ceremony. This morning, Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall shared some of the nominees before kicking it over to the team at CBS Mornings to finish the list off. The Golden Globe foundation also livestreamed the nomination announcement on TikTok, in case you were wondering how else the awards body was trying to keep up with the times beyond adding categories for Best Podcast and Best Movie That Also Made A Ton Of Money. This year, that latter category includes one movie that doesn’t even open in theater for another couple of weeks, but we guess it’s a pretty safe bet that James Cameron’s third Avatar movie will probably be a box office achievement.

As seems to be the case so far this award season, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged on top of this morning’s nominees, earning nine nods, including for Anderson’s directing and screenplay and for the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor. Following behind was Sentimental Value, with eight nominations, Sinners with seven nominations, and Hamnet with six. The Golden Globes with air on CBS and Paramount Plus on January 11. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Motion Picture (Drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Nouvelle Vague

Actor (Drama)

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere