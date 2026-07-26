Black Panther 3 coming in 2028 with Ryan Coogler and Industry's David Jonsson The Oscar winner is back at the helm with the Long Walk star playing T'Challa's son.

Marvel returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with a focus on its upcoming film slate—which makes sense, given the Avengers: Doomsday of it all (but please spare a thought for your poor pop culture writers who spent the last few days trying to intuit what TV news would break). After revealing the new Ghost Rider and teasing what the deal is between Doctor Doom and Reed Richard (they’re—surprise!—rivals), the studio announced that Black Panther 3 is officially in the works and is set to arrive on December 15, 2028.