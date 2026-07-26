Black Panther 3 coming in 2028 with Ryan Coogler and Industry's David Jonsson

The Oscar winner is back at the helm with the Long Walk star playing T'Challa's son.

By Danette Chavez  |  July 25, 2026 | 10:06pm
David Jonsson and Ryan Coogler (Photo: Marvel)
Film News Black Panther
Black Panther 3 coming in 2028 with Ryan Coogler and Industry's David Jonsson

Marvel returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with a focus on its upcoming film slate—which makes sense, given the Avengers: Doomsday of it all (but please spare a thought for your poor pop culture writers who spent the last few days trying to intuit what TV news would break). After revealing the new Ghost Rider and teasing what the deal is between Doctor Doom and Reed Richard (they’re—surprise!—rivals), the studio announced that Black Panther 3 is officially in the works and is set to arrive on December 15, 2028.

There’s even more great news: Ryan Coogler, hot off his Oscar win for Sinners, will be back to helm to close out the trilogy he kicked off in 2018 with the late Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright is returning as Shuri, who took over as the Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, and David Jonsson has joined the cast as T’Challa’s son, who is also named T’Challa and was seen as a young boy at the end of the second film with his aunt Shuri and mother Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o). Denzel Washington was previously announced as being part of the cast, but there’s still no word on who he might be playing (but you can probably bet on him stealing the show). 

 
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