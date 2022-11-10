New: Namor (Tenoch Huerta)

If you want to know about Namor and his background in the film, you can read our explainer, which dives into his history and the changes made to his comic origins. In summary, the Namor we meet in Wakanda Forever—whose name is short for el niño sin amor (the boy without love)—is either a god or a king (depending on who you talk to), but essentially he’s the supreme ruler of the lost tribe of Talokan, an underwater realm hidden from the outside world. He has no love for surface-dwellers and will stop at nothing to keep them out. That becomes more difficult with the discovery of a new strain of vibranium at the bottom of the ocean. If only there was another kingdom in a similar situation that might be willing to form an alliance.

