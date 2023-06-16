If there’s one person who doesn’t have Marvel fatigue, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. The actor, who leads the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion, is more than just a vocal defender of Marvel movies against the haters (read: Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino). He also just genuinely loves playing Nick Fury, and will happily continue doing so for as long as the MCU wants to have him. In fact, he thinks the MCU should have had him in more stuff.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way. Feels like I’ve been playing him forever,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight at the Secret Invasion premiere. “If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on.”

Advertisement

Jackson has long voiced his displeasure regarding being left out of certain key moments in MCU history. “I was trying to figure out where I was during Civil War, when the kids were fighting and I wasn’t there to say, ‘Everybody go to your room,’” he told Empire Magazine earlier this year (via DigitalSpy). “Where was I during Endgame? It’s harder for me not to be there, than be there.”

The star expressed similar sentiments in last year’s Hollywood Reporter Drama Actors Roundtable, adding his excitement at playing the former SHIELD director in a television format. “Well, I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that’s not Nick Fury at work. You know, we get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I’m alone or when I’m not so strong and Nick Fury, or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury is old,” Jackson laughed. “Some things that you can do that you can’t normally do [in the films] because the character has to present this (trumpeting heroically) duh-dunna-duh kind of front, and that’s what the movies are for. And when you get to do it in longform, you get to show even superheroes have their down moments.”

Advertisement Advertisement

As exciting as it is to see Nick Fury in his own element, Jackson still has some MCU locales he’d like to visit. “I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda. They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there,” he said to ET. “I need a ticket.”