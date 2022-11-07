What the heck is Namor’s damage?

As ruler of the underwater realm of Talokan, Namor, portrayed by Tenoch Huerta, is as much the protector of his people, the Talakonil, as the Black Panther is of Wakanda. The flooding of Wakanda in the trailers strongly suggests that Namor can emerge from and control any body of water. In the comics, Wakanda and Talokan (it’s “Atlantis” in the comics) have a long, often acrimonious history, so we’re interested to see how much of that shows up in the movie. Attuma, a Talakonil warrior who is Namor’s nemesis/rival in the comic books, is also a character in the film. So, Namor could be fighting battles on multiple fronts. In the last trailer, he says, “I need to know if Wakanda is an enemy or an ally,” but against what? Again, we’re betting that it has to do with the consequences of Wakanda dealing with all the greedy, greedy Westerners. You know how we are.

