Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the horizon, premiering on November 11, 2022, and much like the vibrant but mysterious titular nation, it’s starting to reveal some of its secrets to the world. The new trailer, released by Marvel Entertainment on Monday, introduces some enticing new elements and expands on some of the images we saw in the teaser.

For instance, that procession that looked very much like a funeral march is one indeed, as white-clothed Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) carry the Black Panther’s helmet through the streets. In the deeply felt absence of T’Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman), new figures are stepping up to the plate: the trailer offers another look at Michaela Coel’s enigmatic new character and a thrilling glimpse of RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorn) in her Ironheart suit.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer

But the star of the show is the antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who offers this dubious wisdom: “Only the most broken people can be great leaders.” According to Entertainment Weekly, he’s not the leader of Atlantis here, but a new kingdom called Talocan, “created for the film and inspired by ancient Mayan culture.” Don’t worry, comic book fans, he’s still the Namor you know and love— look at him flying around on those ankle wings!

And Namor is a formidable opponent–his people call him “ K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent god,” says M’Baku (Winston Duke), who warns that “killing him will risk eternal war.” That’s not a conflict anyone can afford, let alone Wakanda, which in the eyes of the world has “lost their protector,” as Ramonda acknowledges.

But Wakanda has plenty of indomitable warriors in its corner, including young Ironheart, M’Baku, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Shuri. Plus, the role of protector won’t stay dormant for long. This trailer includes the first full look at the new Black Panther, in an upgraded suit and an apparently female form. (Still anyone’s guess as to the hero’s identity, but this writer is going with Shuri, particularly given her prominent placement on the poster.) Let the eternal war begin.