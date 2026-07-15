James Gunn reportedly rescuing Blue Beetle from cinematic universe limbo

Plucking Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle out of cinematic universe obscurity, James Gunn is bringing the character back for his Superman sequel. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 14, 2026 | 8:39pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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James Gunn reportedly rescuing Blue Beetle from cinematic universe limbo

The crisis on infinite cinematic universes is full of refugees. But of all the orphaned superheroes trapped in the limbo between Zack Snyder’s DCU and James Gunn’s, few have a more confusing existence than Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. Sandwiched between two lame-duck Snyderverse entries, The Flash and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, starring Maridueña as the bug-based hero, opened to strong reviews but was ultimately ignored by an audience who didn’t feel like doing homework for a dying superhero universe. However, despite the film’s 2023 release, Blue Beetle, the character, was technically a part of Gunn’s DCU, not Snyder’s, and the Superman director is reclaiming his bug. Variety reports Maridueña will reprise the role of Blue Beetle in next year’s Superman sequel, Man Of Tomorrow. It’s just the kind of shot in the arm the fledgling franchise could use after Supergirl stumbled earlier this summer. 

Gunn apparently claimed the character as his own on a 2023 episode of Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum, saying Blue Beetle is the “first DCU character for sure” while Superman was the first “full DC movie.” Though Blue Beetle hit theaters in August 2023, Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in October 2022, and apparently chose to keep the bug over the cratering Ezra Miller business. Plus, they already had a plum role for Jason Momoa in Lobo, which worked spectacularly. However, Gunn was suspiciously silent on the DCU eligibility of Nana (Adriana Barraza) and Rudy Reyes (George Lopez). 

At the premiere of Blue Beetle, Gunn reiterated his feelings on the character on Instagram, stating Jaime Reyes “will be an amazing part of the DCU going forward!” However, while Maridueña would continue playing Reyes on screen, no DC projects before 2024 are canon, which means the 2023 Blue Beetle film is not on the table. Finally, a superhero cinematic universe that makes sense. 

 
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