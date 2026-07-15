James Gunn reportedly rescuing Blue Beetle from cinematic universe limbo Plucking Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle out of cinematic universe obscurity, James Gunn is bringing the character back for his Superman sequel.

The crisis on infinite cinematic universes is full of refugees. But of all the orphaned superheroes trapped in the limbo between Zack Snyder’s DCU and James Gunn’s, few have a more confusing existence than Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. Sandwiched between two lame-duck Snyderverse entries, The Flash and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, starring Maridueña as the bug-based hero, opened to strong reviews but was ultimately ignored by an audience who didn’t feel like doing homework for a dying superhero universe. However, despite the film’s 2023 release, Blue Beetle, the character, was technically a part of Gunn’s DCU, not Snyder’s, and the Superman director is reclaiming his bug. Variety reports Maridueña will reprise the role of Blue Beetle in next year’s Superman sequel, Man Of Tomorrow. It’s just the kind of shot in the arm the fledgling franchise could use after Supergirl stumbled earlier this summer.