As far as iconic superpowers go, few take a metaphor to its logical, deadly extent more directly than being able to fire lasers from your eyes . Look at something you hate: Kill something you hate. (It’s not for nothing that one of the darkest moments in the old Justice League cartoon came from Superman putting this theory to the test.)

Billy Butcher from The Boys is no Superman. (And, w hoops, now we’ve got the Scrubs theme song trapped inside our head for the next two weeks .) But he does have eye lasers now, apparently, as revealed in the big trailer released this morning for the Amazon show’s third season. That’s probably not great, in so far as Butcher (played, as ever, by Karl Urban) is a remorseless killer, but, then, who isn’t in The Boys universe?

Said trailer goes light on plot in favor of spectacle and rhythm, offering brief check-ins on the various psychopaths running around the show’s take on comic book action, and the many people they end up maiming or exploding on a daily basis. The Deep (Chace Crawford)? Still sexually aroused by aquatic life. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher)? Hosting reality shows and doing a superhero-themed parody of that one Kendal Jenner Pepsi Ad. Homelander (Antony Starr)? Homelander’s milking a cow.

Okay, so we’re not entirely sure what that last one is about, but the point is that The Boys is looking just as chaotic and violent as ever, with Jack Quaid’s Hughie still the guy who inevitably gets someone else’s superpowered puke in his mouth. We also end on a shot of a new addition to the show’s cast: Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who’ll be playing Soldier Boy, this universe’s take on Captain America, who we’re betting is just a real charmer.

Season three of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.