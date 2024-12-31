Brangelina is officially over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settled their divorce after eight years.

As of midnight tonight, we’ll enter our first year in two decades without the presence—legal or otherwise—of Brangelina, one of Hollywood’s most notable portmanteaus. “But wait,” you may be thinking, “didn’t they break up nearly a decade ago?” Yes, but the two actors have been locked in a nasty legal battle ever since, and didn’t sign off on the terms of the divorce until yesterday. Happy New Year to their family (and likely very tired team of attorneys).

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, after Pitt reportedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” on a private plane, according to a countersuit filed by Jolie in 2022. During the altercation, the actor also allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” In April, Jolie’s lawyers further claimed that Pitt’s “physical abuse” against her began “well before” the plane incident, but the flight “marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him” (via Variety).

Jolie’s countersuit came about after Pitt accused her in 2022 of violating “contractual rights” by selling off her shares of the pair’s shared Château Miraval winery without his knowledge. According to her lawyers, negotiations broke down after Pitt allegedly demanded she sign an “onerous” NDA that would have prevented her from speaking about the abuse outside of court. Most of Pitt’s claims were dismissed this past March.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement (via Variety). “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”