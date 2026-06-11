Brad Pitt and David Ayer reunite for some real dude stuff in Heart Of The Beast trailer
Pitt plays a military veteran in peril with his dog.Image courtesy of Paramount
Next up from Paramount Pictures: Brad Pitt is a military veteran with PTSD, a disabled German Shepherd, and an indomitable American spirit who is trapped in the Alaska woods. This is the gist of the trailer for Heart Of The Beast, and yes, to answer the question you’re surely asking, the film does reunite Pitt with his Fury director David Ayer, who also directed The Beekeeper, Bright, and 2016’s Suicide Squad.
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