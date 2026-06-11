Brad Pitt and David Ayer reunite for some real dude stuff in Heart Of The Beast trailer

Next up from Paramount Pictures: Brad Pitt is a military veteran with PTSD, a disabled German Shepherd, and an indomitable American spirit who is trapped in the Alaska woods. This is the gist of the trailer for Heart Of The Beast, and yes, to answer the question you’re surely asking, the film does reunite Pitt with his Fury director David Ayer, who also directed The Beekeeper, Bright, and 2016’s Suicide Squad.



Pitt plays Special Forces officer James Belmont, and, as the trailer takes pains to show us, he’s not the kind of guy you want to mess with. This is a guy who shot another guy in the head because the other guy threw a brick at James’ dog, Odin. Anyway, the character played by J.K. Simmons thinks this story is a total laugh riot. Unfortunately for the pack of wolves James meets after his plane goes down, they miss this story and choose to attack James and Odin, which we’re going to guess doesn’t go especially well for them. According to a press release, the film also features True Detective and North Of North actor Anna Lambe, though you wouldn’t know it from the trailer, which doesn’t feature a single woman. Heart Of The Beast is out September 25.