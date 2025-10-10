Bradley Cooper to get in on the heist action for Ocean's prequel

It’s a big week for the Ocean’s franchise. George Clooney recently said the continuation of the series (Ocean’s Fourteen) is on track to film next year. Meanwhile, the prequel produced by Margot Robbie is still chugging along as well. Deadline now reports that Bradley Cooper is in talks to star opposite Robbie in the movie, which is reportedly set in 1960s Europe.

Robbie’s Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling was originally in talks for the role, but sometime in the last three years this thing has been in development, he must have moved on, alongside original director Jay Roach. Twisters and Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung was brought on to helm the heist instead. Sources for Deadline said Cooper “has been close with Robbie over the years and always wanted to work together, and this seemed the perfect opportunity. After a meeting with Chung, Cooper was on board.” Carrie Solomon (A Family Affair) has been attached as screenwriter since the project was announced in 2022.

The first Ocean’s 11 movie was a 1960 Rat Pack film led by Frank Sinatra as Danny Ocean. In the early 2000s, Steven Soderbergh remade the Vegas heist comedy with Clooney starring as Danny in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen. Gary Ross directed a New York-set spin-off Ocean’s 8 led by Sandra Bullock as Danny’s sister, Debbie Ocean. It’s been speculated that the prequel is probably about Danny and Debbie’s parents; Clooney himself joked that “it makes sense” for Robbie to play his mother. Robbie told Variety in 2024 she was “so chuffed to hear that” from Clooney, gushing, “That is extremely high praise. Wow, how exciting!” However, her husband and producing partner was quick to add the script was still in process and that it hasn’t been confirmed who his parents will be, “Or if their parents are even in the movie.” But surely an Ocean’s move has at least one Ocean in it!