George Clooney says Ocean's Fourteen will "probably" start filming next year

Heist fans rejoice: A new plan is in motion to bring Danny Ocean and his crew back to the screen. “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up,” George Clooney confirmed in a recent interview with E! News. “It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting.”

The last film in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, Ocean’s Thirteen, premiered 18 years ago. It seemed as though the story may be complete, though nothing in Hollywood is ever truly over. Instead, Clooney told Uproxx in 2023, “We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.” At the time, he said he didn’t actually “want to call it” Ocean’s Fourteen (though it’s hard to imagine an Ocean’s movie under any other title.) Instead, he teased that “the idea is kind of like Going In Style,” the Martin Brest film about a trio of senior citizens who pull off their own heist. Clooney and Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle (all of whom the actor suggested to E! News will be reprising their roles) aren’t quite Going In Style age, but it has been a while, obviously. “I’m now the guy that, when I go running after a bad guy, it’s funny—it’s not suspenseful,” Clooney recently reflected to Vanity Fair. “That’s okay. I embrace all of that.”

Unfortunately, Soderbergh won’t be back to direct Ocean’s Fourteen (it’s unclear if he’ll be involved in the movie at all). Instead, The Fall Guy and Bullet Train director David Leitch will reportedly helm the fourth flick. Meanwhile, the Oceans prequel starring Margot Robbie, who will also produce, and Ryan Reynolds is also moving forward. In August, it was reported that Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is in talks to direct that installment, from a script by Carrie Solomon (A Family Affair).