The movie fans who grew up on the Mummy series are now solidly in Hollywood’s all-important 18-35-year old demographic, and that means one very good thing: more Brendan Fraser! People love Brendan Fraser and people have always loved Brendan Fraser, but it wasn’t until the last few years that the executives calling the shots in show business started to do the math and figured “huh, this Brendan Fraser guy had an unbelievable little run on Scrubs 15 years ago, he should be in big, high-profile stuff that takes him seriously as a performer.” Yeah, executives, we know.

Fraser just popped up in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, and now Deadline says he has landed a couple of other big roles. For starters, he has joined the cast of Palm Springs director Max Barbakow’s Brothers, a movie that is currently in production in Atlanta with Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close. It’s based on a script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, but other than that, it is oddly mysterious (Deadline says the “logline is being kept under wraps, ” so maybe it’s a Star Wars movie or something ).

The other big role is arguably more impressive, since it’s about a thing we actually know some stuff about, with Deadline saying Fraser has also joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s very expensive Apple TV+ movie Killers Of The Flower Moon as a lawyer. The movie is about a series of murders at the Osage Nation near Oklahoma in the ‘20s that may or may not have been part of a conspiracy to free up land that could be taken over by greedy oil barons, and in addition to Fraser, it will star Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio (who gave up his starring role to Plemons when he took on a smaller part).