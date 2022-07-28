After a five year hiatus, ambient trailblazer Brian Eno is returning with a new solo album, ForeverAndEverMore. Alongside the announcement of the new 10-song project, Eno also shared the first single from the new album, “There Were Bells.”

According to a press release, will grapple with the growing threat of climate change, as well as international governments’ continued inaction in combatting global warming. It’s Eno’s first album since 2017's Reflection, and the first since 2005's Another Day On Earth where his vocals are prominently featured on the majority of the tracks.

“Like everybody else— except, apparently, most of the governments of the world— I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno shares of the album. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title. These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead they’re my own exploration of my own feelings.”

Advertisement

“There Were Bells,” was recorded by Eno in preparation for his 2021 performance at the Acropolis in Athens—at the time, his first performance in eleven years. Another new song he performed at that concert, “Garden Of Stars,” will also appear on the album.

Eno concludes his statement on the new project with a thesis emphasizing life, love, and reciprocity. He writes: “I’m more and more convinced that our only hope of saving our planet is if we begin to have different feelings about it: perhaps if we became re-enchanted by the amazing improbability of life; perhaps if we suffered regret and even shame at what we’ve already lost; perhaps if we felt exhilarated by the challenges we face and what might yet become possible. Briefly, we need to fall in love again, but this time with Nature, with Civilisation and with our hopes for the future.

G/O Media may get a commission 22% Off Sony 85-Inch 4K Smart TV The biggest of screens

This massive TV uses intelligent TV Processing thanks to a 4K HDR Proeccesor X1 to deliver unparalleled visuals for your TV shows, films, and games, has an amazing array of colors to draw from, and grants access to a bunch of streaming services thanks to Google TV and Google Assistant. Buy for $1798 from Amazon Advertisement

ForeverAndEverMore will be released on October 14 of this year. See the full track lists for both the digital and CD versions below:

ForeverAndEverNoMore LP & Digital Track List

1. Who Gives a Thought

2. We Let It In

3. Icarus or Blériot

4. Garden of Stars

5. Inclusion

6. There Were Bells

7. Sherry

8. I’m Hardly Me

9. These Small Noises

10. Making Gardens Out of Silence

ForeverAndEverNoMore CD Track List

1. Who Gives a Thought

2. We Let It In

3. Icarus or Blériot

4. Garden of Stars

5. Inclusion

6. There Were Bells

7. Sherry

8. I’m Hardly Me

9. These Small Noises

10. Making gardens out of silence in the uncanny valley