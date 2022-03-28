Bryan Ferry played Roxy Music’s seminal album Avalon on his 2019 solo tour that celebrated the album’s 45th anniversary. Three years later, Roxy Music is properly reuniting for the first time in a decade to celebrate its 50th anniversary. You can expect to see Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson share the stage again.



Advertisement

Given how the tour is celebrating the band’s big half-century anniversary , you’d think that maybe they could convince Brian Eno to come back for this tour as a one-off thing, but that’s obviously not happening. T hough we’re not getting Eno, the tour does have a pretty exciting and fitting opener: St. Vincent. She’ll open all tour dates except Boston (sorry Bostonians).

The tour kicks off this September, starting in Toronto. The North American leg isn’t making many stops, but it does hit most major cities like New York City, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.



Tickets are currently on presale until April 1 at 5 p.m. local time, and regular tickets will be available starting on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be VIP tickets available, if you want to splurge on merch exclusives, food, and sitting very close to the stage (this doesn’t include a meet-and-greet where sauced up moms get to hit on Ferry).

Tour dates are listed below.

Roxy Music 50th anniversary reunion tour dates

September 7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

September 9 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

September 12 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY

September 15 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

September 17 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

September 19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

September 21 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

September 23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

September 26 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

September 28 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

October 10 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

October 12 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

October 14 - The O2 - London, UK