Benedict's Bridgerton love story finally gets premiere date

Bridgerton is giving us a steamy new affair to heat up the winter months. After three seasons of focusing on his siblings’ love stories, the Netflix series will finally turn the camera on Benedict Bridgerton in early 2026. Like season three, Benedict’s tale of star-crossed love will be unfurled in two parts. Part one (episodes one through four) will drop January 29, with part two (episodes five through eight) following one month later on February 26.

Benedict’s story is “a bit of a twist on Cinderella,” Luke Thompson, the season’s star, explained to Netflix’s Tudum. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball,” its logline reads. The Lady in Silver doesn’t leave behind her slipper (as far as we know), but she is of a lower social class than the well-known stranger she meets at the dance. Benedict’s captivating love interest is actually a “resourceful maid named Sophie (Yerin Ha),” Tudum reveals. “When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver—unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything.”

“What’s striking about season four is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale—the romance of it—and the actual reality of the world,” Thompson explained. “You have to hold both of them—the romance and the reality—in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

We’ll see if Benedict and Sophie can overcome their many obstacles—with a little help from returning cast members Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, and Luke Newton, among others—next year. In the meantime, here’s a short new teaser to carry you through the wait.