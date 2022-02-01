Bright Eyes reunited in 2020, and they’re ready to revisit old material. The band has announced a hybrid reissue and companion series to all of its albums. The companion series will feature EPs for each album, with re-recorded versions of some of the songs, featuring Waxahatchee, Phoebe Bridgers, M. Ward, and Lavender Diamond’s Becky Stark.



This news comes two years after the band switched from Saddle Creek to Secretly Group subsidiary, Dead Oceans.

Advertisement

The first albums to be re-released as part of this series are A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and the band’s seminal record, Fevers And Mirrors. Those three will arrive on May 27.

The three re-recorded tracks released with the announcement are “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” off A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997; “Contrast And Compare” featuring Waxahatchee, off Letting Off The Happiness; and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, off Fevers And Mirrors.

Bright Eyes also shared the list of re-recorded tracks. Fans of the Bridgers-Conor Oberst duo project Better Oblivion Community Center who’ve been awaiting a new album since the 2019 self-titled record can at least find some comfort in knowing there are four songs featuring Bridgers. Besides “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh,” she also contributes vocals to “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks,” “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass,” and “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace.”

The full list of companion tracks—and the released three songs—are below.

Tracklists for Companion EPs

A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion

1. “Driving Fast Through A Big City At Night”

2. “Solid Jackson”

3. “A Celebration Upon Completion”

4. “Falling Out of Love At This Volume”

5. “Exaltation On A Cool Kitchen Floor”

6. “Double Joe” (Simon Joyner cover)

Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion

1. “The Difference In The Shades”

2. “The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)”

3. “Contrast And Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)”

4. “Kathy With A K’s Song (feat. M Ward)”

5. “St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)” (Elliott Smith cover)

6. “June On The West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)”

Fevers nd Mirrors: A Companion

1. “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

2. “A Scale, A Mirror, And Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

3. “Arienette”

4. “Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H)” (Lullaby For The Working Class cover)

5. “When The Curious Girl Realizes She Is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”

6. “A Spindle, A Darkness, A Fever, And A Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”