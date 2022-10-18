Something’s in the wind, and tragedy’s at hand— Phoebe Bridgers is set to perform in composer Danny Elfman’s upcoming live The Nightmare Before Christmas concerts. A natural fit for her haunting vocal tones, Bridgers will sing the part of Sally.

The concerts will take place on December 9 and 10 at London’s OVO Wembley Arena. While Bridgers is a new recruit to Jack Skellington’s strange and spooky world, she’s joined by two veterans. Elfman will voice Jack and Ken Page will voice Oogie Boogie; both actors also played the roles in Tim Burton’s 1993 film. John Mauceri will conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra as accompaniment and will be joined by Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, and violinist Sandy Cameron.

The Nightmare Before Christmas LIVE - Danny Elfman, Phoebe Bridgers & Ken Page

Bridgers is the latest artist to join in an undeniable renaissance of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Although the film has grown into a classic (and a perennial watch for many on both Halloween and Christmas), fanfare around the project has seen an uptick ahead of its 30th anniversary next year. That’s in large part due to a series of memorable Elfman performances over the past year featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas’ music.

Last holiday season, Elfman released a similar live stream performance where Billie Eilish sang as Sally (Catherine O’Hara originated the role in the 1993 film). In a viral Coachella set this year, Elfman also performed the iconic score during a windswept, shirtless performance that also included a live rendition of Elfman’s Simpsons theme.

For Bridgers, the performance marks just one of a variety of forays into film and television. In August, Bridgers signed on for a role in We’re All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun’s next feature for A24, I Saw The TV Glow. She’s also been involved with Hulu’s newest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations With Friends— Bridgers contributed her recent single “Sidelines” to the series’ soundtrack.