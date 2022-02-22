Britney Spears has officiall y landed the inevitable tell-all book deal for a reported $15 million at Simon & Schuster. After a long bidding war involving multiple publishers, Variety reports that the “record- breaking” multi million dollar deal is now one of the largest deals to date. The memoir is set to cover the singer’s personal and professional life. At least now instead of writing everything into long Instagram captions and notes, Spears will be able to call her sister Jamie Lynn out in book form.

Advertisement

Aside from the being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with a career spanning over 20 years, Spears has also had an eventful couple of months as her 14-year long conservatorship was finally terminated last November . The book will most likely touch on her experience under the conservatorship as well as her journey to end it, which resulted in the #FreeBritney movement.

Last month, Jamie Lynn released her own memoir titled Things I Should Have Said much to the chagrin of Spears , who took to Instagram to write in the now-deleted post: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart sent a subsequent cease and desist letter which read, “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Last week, Spears was invited by two House of Representatives to speak at Congree about her “empowering” story and “the emotional and financial turmoil [she] faced within the conservatorship system.”

In an Instagram post, Spears wrote, “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣”