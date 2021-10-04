It’s been nearly a week since Britney Spears’ father was removed as her conservator at a court hearing, potentially laying the groundwork for Spears’ allegedly stifling and abusive conservatorship to be ended entirely, and now the pop star has shared a statement on social media thanking her fans and the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement for their help in shedding a light on the issues she’s been facing.

On Twitter (via Variety) , Spears said it was because of her supporters and their “constant resilience” in trying to get her out of the conservatorship that her life is now “in that direction,” adding that she “cried last night for two hours” because her fans are “the best.” You can see her social media posts at this link.

The next step for Britney Spears is a hearing on November 12. There, a judge will determine whether or not the conservatorship should be eliminated. With her father, Jamie Spears, now no longer in control, an accountant has been put in charge of Spears’ money and someone else has been appointed the “conservator of her person” until then.

The campaign to remove the conservatorship that has controlled Spears’ life for over a decade picked up speed this summer, largely due to FX and Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary and the way it exposed her father’s alleged abuses of the power he had over her.

At a hearing back in June, Spears said that she has had to lie and pretend that she’s happy and that everything is fine, but in reality the conservatorship has prevented her from doing what she wanted to do and forced her to do things she didn’t want to do, saying, “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.” These days, Spears at least seems hopeful that things could be changing.