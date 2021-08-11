It’s been a long road back to TV for The Other Two, Comedy Central’s viciously funny send-up of celebrity culture that’s not on Comedy Central anymore. But if the series—which stars Heléne York and Drew Tarver as two 30-sometimes struggling (and, generally, failing) to come to terms with their kid brothers’ massive success—took a minute to make its move over to HBO Max, it doesn’t seem to have missed a beat in all that time. That’s per the new trailer for the show’s second season, which not only confirms that there’s now another famous in the Dubek family (as Molly Shannon’s Pat achieves the celebrity and success owed to all Molly Shannon-played characters) but also that this is still a show that will allow Drew Tarver to proudly announce he’s delivering “gay news” for “Age Net Worth Feet on E!News Digital.” (Also, Laura Dern is kayaking! God, this show.)

In fact, it looks like Brooke and Cary are actually doing pretty well for themselves this year, even if their ongoing self-delusions feel perfectly intact. (Cary’s a writer now— can’t you tell by his gloves? —while Brooke is apparently trawling the Midwest for the next tween superstar and attempting to leverage her mom’s talk show into a dating site . ) The only person who seems to be full-on spiraling at the moment is increasingly irrelevant manager Streeter, actually, presumably because there are few things on the planet funnier than watching a bleach-blond Ken Marino scream earnestly about fucking someone’s mom.

The Other Two was created by Saturday Night Live vets Chris Kelly and Sarah Schnei der, who continue to serve as showrunners and primary writers on the series. The show is set to make its grand arrival on HBO Max on August 26. ( Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on the official premiere of Age Net Worth Feet.)