The Other Two became an underrated gem when it premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019 and after a 2 -year wait, the show will be back for a second season at its new home, HBO Max. The new season is set to premiere on August 26, and with this new format, we’ll now get two episodes a week. That definitely makes up for the time we’ve spent anticipating the show’s return . Here’s to hoping that under HBO Max, more people will appreciate co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s comedic brilliance.



If you haven’t had the chance to watch The Other Two yet but love TV shows about dysfunctional people, you’ll want to binge- watch this one ahead of the new season. Hélene Yorke and Drew Tarver play siblings Brooke ( a former dancer) and Cary (a struggling actor), who both desperately crave stardom but have had very little success. When their little brother Chase becomes a superstar after making a viral video, Brooke and Cary contend with being “the other two” while also taking advantage of their brother’s newfound fame—all with disastrous results. The sibling dynamic is reminiscent of Dennis and Dee in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, but with slightly less fucked up personalities.

When we last saw Brooke and Cary, they were dealing with some major news: Chase decided to go to college, retiring from being a superstar at only 14 years old. But now, their mom Pat (played by comedy legend Molly Shannon) is now the famous one, after becoming the host of her own daytime talk show, The Pat Dubek Show. So everyone in the family gets to have their big break except Brooke and Cary. As the press release promises, we’ll get to s ee how the older siblings deal with being “the other two” again, and try to make themselves famous.