Bruno Mars reaches new level of raunch on Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet” Previous collaborators Rosé and Lady Gaga cameo in the new music video.

Bruno Mars can be a pretty goofy guy, but rarely is he R-rated. It would be a bit shocking to hear him team with one of our time’s preeminent sex rappers for a “WAP” riff over a Cameo-circa-1986 type beat, right? Well, hold onto your hats, because that’s exactly what the madman has done.

Mars teams with Sexyy Red this morning for “Fat Juicy & Wet,” a very fun new track about exactly what you think. It’s a bit jarring at first to hear Mars bark out lines like “I don’t even gangbang, pussy so good make me throw up a set” but there’s absolutely nothing we can do to stop him. Mars’ lines give the 141-second song a skeleton for Sexyy’s more delirious rhymes like “Throw my legs back, eat my booty from the front/Milk mustache on your face when I cum.” Props to Sexyy; she may have just invented the first Bruno Mars song you can’t play in front of your parents. Even Cardi B herself can’t say the same.

The track also arrives this morning with a new music video, featuring appearances from Mars’ recent collaborators Lady Gaga (“Die With A Smile”) and Rosé (“APT”). There’s a lot else going on here. Mars is decked out in an oversized suit and carrying a white cat like a Bond villain. Later, he takes up mopping and driving a boat, because it’s so wet. Sexyy also eventually dons a big suit à la late 80s Madonna, posing in front of giant red letters reading “SEXYY” à la Roxie in Chicago. You can check out the whole clip below.