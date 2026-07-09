Cristin Milioti is terrified of her Buddy in this teaser Casper Kelly goes back to his Too Many Cooks roots in his new film.

Last year, Death Of A Unicorn went a long way toward exposing the viciousness of its titular mythical creature, and now it looks like Buddy wants to join the fun. The feature film from Casper Kelly, the warped mind behind the 2014 viral hit Too Many Cooks, follows Buddy, a Barney-like character who heads up a popular TV show with all the usual trappings of kids’ programming: brightly colored costumes, hair styled with giant bows, anthropomorphic sets, a possibly enchanted forest, and of course, kids who are having a good time sharing hugs and learning lessons. But when one of those children refuses to play along with Buddy, the unicorn gets ready to go hunting (at least, that’s what we’d guess based on the accompanying image). Even Cristin Milioti, who recently went toe-to-toe with The Penguin, looks pretty scared by the end of this new teaser.