Byron Allen now invading primetime with Comics Unleashed 20th anniversary special

Allen's comedian chat show grabbed an unlikely spotlight earlier this year, when he took over Stephen Colbert's canceled timeslot.

By William Hughes  |  July 29, 2026 | 5:41pm
Byron Allen, Screenshot: YouTube
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Byron Allen now invading primetime with Comics Unleashed 20th anniversary special

Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen is, almost by its very nature, a TV show never meant to stand up to much scrutiny. Purpose-built to serve as syndicated fill-in content for networks with late-night holes to patch, Allen’s comedy “interview” series is famously designed to exist in a liminal, Backrooms-esque realm of TV late night talk, disconnected from human emotion, political interests, or even basic timeliness. (Allen’s famously rigorous material vetting team is well-known for asking comedians appearing on the show to steer away from any topical material that might date an individual episode when it gets packaged up and reshuffled to a bleary-eyed buyer.) The show’s recent thrust into the political limelight, after CBS kicked Stephen Colbert off the air and leased his time slot to Allen, was an anomaly for a series that seems to have been machine-crafted to serve as background noise; now, CBS and Allen are making the somewhat inexplicable decision to shine an even brighter spotlight on a show pretty clearly meant to exist in a sleep-deprived twilight.

This is per LateNighter, which reports that CBS has just greenlit a two-hour anniversary for the series, which will not only put a huge amount of focus on Byron’s little comedy showcase—which he’s frequently described, somewhat surprisingly, as a genuine passion project—but do so at a time when the vast majority of human beings are actually still awake. That’s right: Comics Unleashed is headed to primetime, where it’ll air the two-hour Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special on Tuesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. (It’ll also be streaming on Paramount+, for those terrified of viewing Allen prior to the witching hour when he normally resides.) Casting details for the special haven’t been revealed, although the potential there is actually pretty high, since a pretty massive collection of well-known comedians have caught a paycheck by doing material in response to Allen’s anodyne questions over the years. 

 
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