Byron Allen now invading primetime with Comics Unleashed 20th anniversary special Allen's comedian chat show grabbed an unlikely spotlight earlier this year, when he took over Stephen Colbert's canceled timeslot.

Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen is, almost by its very nature, a TV show never meant to stand up to much scrutiny. Purpose-built to serve as syndicated fill-in content for networks with late-night holes to patch, Allen’s comedy “interview” series is famously designed to exist in a liminal, Backrooms-esque realm of TV late night talk, disconnected from human emotion, political interests, or even basic timeliness. (Allen’s famously rigorous material vetting team is well-known for asking comedians appearing on the show to steer away from any topical material that might date an individual episode when it gets packaged up and reshuffled to a bleary-eyed buyer.) The show’s recent thrust into the political limelight, after CBS kicked Stephen Colbert off the air and leased his time slot to Allen, was an anomaly for a series that seems to have been machine-crafted to serve as background noise; now, CBS and Allen are making the somewhat inexplicable decision to shine an even brighter spotlight on a show pretty clearly meant to exist in a sleep-deprived twilight.