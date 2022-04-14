Just in time for its 75th anniversary, the Cannes Film Festival has returned to its iconic May slot. Of the 49 films unveiled for the festival, the rumored David Lynch film did not make the list, possibly because it doesn’t exist. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of other films to get excited about.

Advertisement

David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen, is set to premiere at Cannes—possibly spurring some crying and fainting and throwing up. It’s his first film in eight years, and from the first teaser, he’s given it all he’s got.

Other films competing this year include Claire Denis’ newest work Stars At Noon, Park Chan-Wook’s romantic mystery Decision To Leave, as well as Kelly Reichardt’s next Americana feature Showing Up.

George Miller’s Max Mad follow-up, Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, will not take part in this year’s competition. Other big banner films not competing this year include Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.

Several Palme d’Or winners are making a return this year, including Ruben Östlund’s with Triangle of Sadness, Kore-eda Hirokazu with Broker, Romanian director Cristian Mungiu with RMN, and the Dardenne brothers’ with Tori And Lokita.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Audio-Technica Bluetooth Turntable DJ it up

Features Bluetooth connectivity to make it perfect for modern setups, has two speeds and is fully automatic, and is built to last from sturdy materials. Buy for $199 at Amazon

Here’s the full Cannes Film Festival 2022 lineup:

COMPETITION

Armageddon Time, James Gray (U.S.)

Boy From Heaven, Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

Broker, Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

Brother And Sister OR Frère et Sœur, Arnaud Desplechin (France)

Close, Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

Crimes Of The Future, David Cronenberg (Canada)

Decision To Leave OR Haeojil Gyeolsim, Park Chan-Wook (S. Korea)

Eo OR Hi-Han, Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

Forever Young OR Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi (Iran)

Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

Nostalgia, Mario Martone (Italy)

RMN, Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt (U.S.)

Stars At Noon, Claire Denis (France)

Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

All the People I’ll Never Be OR Retour à Séoul, Davy Chou (Cambodia)

Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (U.S.)

Burning Days, Emin Alper (Turkey)

Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ukraine)

Corsage, Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

Domingo And The Mist, Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

Godland, Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

Joyland, Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

Metronom, Alexandru Belc (Romania)

Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie (Japan)

Rodeo, Lola Quivoron (France)

Sick Of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska (Poland)

The Stranger, Thomas M. Wright (Australia)

The Worst OR Les Pires, Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Elvis, Baz Luhrmann (U.S.-Australia)

Final Cut OR Z (Comme Z), Michel Hazanvicius (France) — OPENER

Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos (France)

November, Cédric Jimenez (France)

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, George Miller (Australia)

Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski (U.S.)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Fumer fait tousser, Quentin Dupieux (France)

Hunt, Lee Jung-Jae (S. Korea)

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen (U.S.)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen (India)

The Natural History Of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, Ethan Coen (U.S.)

CANNES PREMIERE

Dodo, Panos H. Koutras (Greece)

Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas (France)

Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio (Italy)

Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb (France)