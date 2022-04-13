[INTENSE OMINOUS WHOOSHING]

It is happening again. David Lynch is shooting down rumors of a new film.

David Lynch loves when a good mystery blows into town. But when the winds of intrigue pick up a rumor that the American auteur has a new movie coming to Cannes, Lynch does what he does every day: reports the weather.



Advertisement

Earlier today, during the latest installment of Lynch’s lovely weather reports, the Mulholland Drive director said that he did not, in fact, have a new film coming to Cannes. Additionally, we learned that it’s 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 21 degrees Celsius, with blue skies and golden sunshine all along the way.

“And, by the way, I don’t have a new film at the Cannes film festival this year,” he said before signing off. “Everyone, have a great day!”

Lynch said as much to The A.V. Club yesterday, but we figured video evidence might help convince skeptics. Though, anyone who has ever seen Lost Highway knows that videotape can be deceiving. “I have no film at Cannes, no,” said Lynch. “In fact, no one has ever even asked me that. You’re the first person that’s actually asked me, ‘David, do you have a film at Cannes?’ I say no, I don’t have a film at Cannes.”



The last we heard about a new David Lynch project was Wisteria (or Unrecorded Night, as some reports called it) for Netflix. Though, it’s unclear as to what Wisteria is, a film, a show, or maybe a short like the David Lynch interrogates a monkey movie, What Did Jack Do?, which premiered on the streamer in 2020. Some still hope that the new thing, whatever it may be, will be another follow-up to Twin Peaks. It’s almost as if they didn’t bury Laura Palmer deep enough for some people.

Whatever, as long as he doesn’t announce another NFT, it’ll be blue skies and golden sunshine all along the way.