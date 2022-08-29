For the uninitiated, it would be easy to look over the filmography of Australian director George Miller and focus on three distinct franchises—Babe, Happy Feet and, of course, Mad Max. After all, Miller has either directed, written or produced multiple films for each of those successful and award-winning titles. But Miller’s work, both within those franchises and across the rest of his career, is far more eclectic and, at times, downright idiosyncratic.

Those who know Miller and his films understand that, while he’s earned his commercial bona fides, he’s consistently pushed creative boundaries at almost every turn. He’s never been limited or defined by his successful franchises, and he frequently strives to tell stories of complexity, even if they sometimes divide audiences. In honor of the release of his latest film, Three Thousand Years Of Longing, The A.V. Club decided to rank Miller’s films. With Furiosa scheduled for release in 2024, we’ll update this list again before too long. But until then, may your journey through his filmography end at the gates of Valhalla, still shiny and chrome.