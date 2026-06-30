Director who scammed $11 million out of Netflix sentenced to 30 months
Director Carl Rinsch, the fraudster who pilfered millions from the world's biggest streamer, received a reduced sentence due to mental health struggles.Screenshot: Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon/YouTube
Following his December conviction, 47 Ronin director Carl Rinsch, the filmmaker who scammed Netflix out of $11 million through an incomplete sci-fi series, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $11 million in restitution. Per Variety, it was a reduced sentence, half the government’s recommendation, due to Rinsch’s mental health struggles, which were presented to Judge Jed Rakoff via testimony from Keanu Reeves and other character witnesses. “I made a mistake,” Rinsch told Judge Rakoff ahead of sentencing. “This process has forced me to confront things about myself that I never understood before.”
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