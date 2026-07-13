Tom Cruise tries to save the world in Digger's delightfully weird trailer

John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, and Sandra Hüller co-star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming satirical thriller.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  July 13, 2026 | 10:13am
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
Film News Digger
Tom Cruise tries to save the world in Digger's delightfully weird trailer

The question that Digger‘s trailer poses isn’t just how a wealthy Digger Rockwell will stop a global catastrophe he seemingly unleashed, but also what lengths Tom Cruise will go to promote his upcoming movie. The man loves a stunt, after all. And Digger looks like it’ll give him several opportunities to go wild with it, if he so chooses. 

In director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s curious-looking film—which he co-wrote with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolás Giacobone—Cruise transforms (with the help of a lot of prosthetics and an incredible “thinning white hair” wig) into someone unrecognizable. It’s an interesting and perhaps welcome change of pace from his recent franchise hits—your Mission: Impossibles, Jack Reachers, and Top Gun: Maverick

Based on the brand new trailer released today (as seen below), Cruise plays an eccentric and reclusive oil baron who accidentally triggers an ecological crisis that could bring on the apocalypse. Digger takes it upon himself to stop his mistake, going against the advice of nearly everyone, although the POTUS (played by John Goodman) doesn’t mind if “Digger digs them out” of this mess. 

The movie also stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, Emma D’Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, and Pip Torrens. Digger releases on October 2, 2026.

Watch the full trailer here: 

 

 
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