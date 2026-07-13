Tom Cruise tries to save the world in Digger's delightfully weird trailer John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, and Sandra Hüller co-star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming satirical thriller.

The question that Digger‘s trailer poses isn’t just how a wealthy Digger Rockwell will stop a global catastrophe he seemingly unleashed, but also what lengths Tom Cruise will go to promote his upcoming movie. The man loves a stunt, after all. And Digger looks like it’ll give him several opportunities to go wild with it, if he so chooses.

In director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s curious-looking film—which he co-wrote with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolás Giacobone—Cruise transforms (with the help of a lot of prosthetics and an incredible “thinning white hair” wig) into someone unrecognizable. It’s an interesting and perhaps welcome change of pace from his recent franchise hits—your Mission: Impossibles, Jack Reachers, and Top Gun: Maverick.