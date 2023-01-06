CBS lights up a second season of Fire Country

Presumably banking on the fact that the wildfires that threaten to burn most of California to a crisp every single year probably aren’t going anywhere any time soon—so why should their TV show about fighting them—executives at CBS announced tonight that they’re ordering a second season of Jerry Bruckheimer’s freshman drama Fire Country.

In case you haven’t checked in on Fire Country, it’s a show about the country where the fire is, i.e., Northern California through most of the hot bits of the year. (Honestly, you simply haven’t lived until you’ve looked out your window, 600 miles from a California wildfire, only to see the whole sky turned jaundice yellow as a result. And there’s nothing like breathing down air with some chew to it. ) The series stars Max Thieriot as “Bode Donovan,” a California inmate with a “troubled past” that “Bodes” (ha!) pretty well for him, after he gets selected to shorten his prison sentence by fighting fires with fellow inmates and veteran firefighters. Is the drama, as Bode is forced to return to his hometown and wrestle with the death of his sister, as blazing as the actual fires, which can exceed temperatures of over 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, and which burned roughly 363,917 acres of land in California in 2022? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Produced by Bruckheimer, Fire Country has been a decently successful hit for CBS as it burns through its first season, bringing in more than 5 million viewers each week. The series, which was co-created by Thi eriot, along with Tony Phalen and Joan Rater, also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, Billy Burke, and a whole bunch of beautiful, cleansing fire. (No word yet on whether the fire has secured representation for itself .)

[via THR]