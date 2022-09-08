Queen Elizabeth II has died, ending the reign of a woman who—regardless of any faults she might’ve had or controversies that she oversaw—was definitely very famous and was definitely in charge of the British monarchy for a very long time (over 70 years). Yes, people may debate whether or not she deserves the outpouring of grief and the operatic tributes that will be rolling in for the foreseeable future, but the grief will be outpoured either way and the tributes aren’t going to stop just because a not-insignificant portion of the global population have A Problem with the British monarchy, so let’s take a look at what some famous people are saying about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen (and won an Academy Award for it), posted on Instagram that she’s “proud to be an Elizabethan,” adding that she “with our without the crown,” was “the epitome of nobility.”

Advertisement

Elton John also posted a statement, calling her “an inspiring presence to be around” who “led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth.”

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Those are pretty predictable messages you’d expect to see at a time like this, so how about Ozzy Osbourne? How about The Rolling Stones and Mick Jagger? They are, naturally, heartbroken by the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Here’s Liz Phair declaring that she’s “in no way cool” with living in a post-Queen Elizabeth II world, saying she doesn’t want any lectures about imperialism and insisting that she was “NOT an absolute monarch” and “never tried to be.” Also, Paris Hilton referred to her as “the original girl boss,” Paddington the bear simply tweeted “Thank Ma’am, for everything,” and George Takei noted that she “saw a country and indeed a world transformed” and that “there shall be none other like her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official Funko Twitter page also shared a photo of a Funko Pop! Queen Elizabeth II with a Funko dog as a reminder that, even if someone dies, their Funko Pop! will live on and remain collectible. Also, the Twitter account for Les Misérables offered condolences to the royal family in a tweet that has since been deleted , which makes us wonder what it would be like to try and explain literally any of this to Victor Hugo.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X shared an important message about the need to continue living our lives even in the face of this horrific tragedy, responding to someone’s objection to a very funny tweet about his butt by saying “rip to the queen but i can’t stop having a fat ass.” Even on a day like today, or especially on a day like that, it’s important to be reminded of stuff like that.

Advertisement

Here are some more without our little comments thrown in:

Advertisement