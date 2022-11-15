Cinematic history is full of iconic, unforgettable trilogies that have impacted the fabric of our culture for years, if not decades to come. The Godfather, Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones, Back To The Future, Star Wars ( three times over), and even Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure all come to mind. But every once in a while, a true film buff should stop to ask themselves: what if the dudes in those movies took their shirts off way more?

Enter Magic Mike, a.k.a. the most important cinematic trilogy of our time. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen : Channing Tatum and his abs are back. And, well, that seems to be a pretty thorough plot summary of this movie, but who cares! This is the “Super Bowl of stripping,” baby! Character development can wait!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance | Official Trailer

If you do care about Michael Lane (a.k.a. the man behind the moves), Magic Mike’s Last Dance sees him finally return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus (vaguely ascribed to a “business deal that went bust”), after being egged on by a new, unnamed love interest played by Salma Hayek. In London, the two collaborate to put on a show that’s basically just Moulin Rouge! with a little less consumption and a little more simulated rainfall, but hey —t hat’s fine with us! (“It’s the same old will she marry for love or money?” Hayek shrugs when asked about the plot of the show-within-a-show, before amending herself: “the real question is why does she feel like she has to choose?” If only all stories were this simple.)

Other plot details seem to include a small conflict between Mike and Hayek ’s character’s daughter and presumably some emotional montage about Mike deciding to quit the business once and for all. M ore importantly, there’s just so much dancing. In rehearsal! At a bachelorette party! In a fancy house with an ocean view! On a double-decker bus! Could The Godfather do that? We don’t think so!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will premiere in theaters February 10, 2023.