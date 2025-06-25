Channing Tatum is an escaped convict and a pretty nice guy in Roofman trailer Kirsten Dunst also stars in Roofman, slated for an October release.

Once, Natalie Portman was a pregnant teen who lived in a Wal-Mart. Now, Channing Tatum is an escaped convict who lives in a Toys “R” Us and robs various McDonald’s. He’s really nice about it though, as we see in the first trailer for Roofman, the new film from Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance. For example, when he locks the employees in the walk-in freezer to rob the store, he makes sure they have their coats so they can stay warm. But while the teen living in a Wal-Mart is a work of fiction (as far as we know), the story of the escaped convict living in Toys “R” Us really does have some basis in fact.