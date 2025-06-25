Channing Tatum is an escaped convict and a pretty nice guy in Roofman trailer

Once, Natalie Portman was a pregnant teen who lived in a Wal-Mart. Now, Channing Tatum is an escaped convict who lives in a Toys “R” Us and robs various McDonald’s. He’s really nice about it though, as we see in the first trailer for Roofman, the new film from Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance. For example, when he locks the employees in the walk-in freezer to rob the store, he makes sure they have their coats so they can stay warm. But while the teen living in a Wal-Mart is a work of fiction (as far as we know), the story of the escaped convict living in Toys “R” Us really does have some basis in fact.
Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.
Tatum had two leading film roles in the past year or so: Fly Me To The Moon opposite Scarlett Johansson and Blink Twice, the directorial debut from Zoe Kravitz. Dunst, meanwhile, notably starred in Alex Garland’s Civil War in 2024. Beyond those two, Roofman also features Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and, if the trailer is any indication, a pretty prominent Peter Dinklage. Roofman crawls into theaters on October 10.