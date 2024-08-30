Charli xcx lands a role in Gregg Araki's next project, and more casting news

Brat summer architect and influencer of foreign elections Charli xcx is expanding her resumé. Charli has joined the cast of Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, which just this week added Cooper Hoffman to its roster as the subject of Olivia Wilde’s sexual fascination. The pop star’s role has yet to be revealed, but a release teases a “world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.” Sounds pretty brat!

Charli has been gradually expanding her film profile in recent years. She said in a New York Magazine profile that ran earlier this week that she has been in Poland filming a role in a Jeremy O. Harris movie (which she also co-wrote). She’s also parlayed her musical skills into soundtracking films like Bottoms and the forthcoming Mother Mary, and providing tracks for the soundtracks of Barbie and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s good to be a lot more Charli xcx in the coming months.

Check out more of the week’s casting news down below.