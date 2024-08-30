Charli xcx lands a role in Gregg Araki's next project, and more casting news

Charli xcx lands a role in Gregg Araki's next project, and more casting newsPhoto by Karwai Tang/WireImage, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Pegasus Distillerie US Launch Event, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Brat summer architect and influencer of foreign elections Charli xcx is expanding her resumé. Charli has joined the cast of Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, which just this week added Cooper Hoffman to its roster as the subject of Olivia Wilde’s sexual fascination. The pop star’s role has yet to be revealed, but a release teases a “world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.” Sounds pretty brat!
Charli has been gradually expanding her film profile in recent years. She said in a New York Magazine profile that ran earlier this week that she has been in Poland filming a role in a Jeremy O. Harris movie (which she also co-wrote). She’s also parlayed her musical skills into soundtracking films like Bottoms and the forthcoming Mother Mary, and providing tracks for the soundtracks of Barbie and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s good to be a lot more Charli xcx in the coming months.
Check out more of the week’s casting news down below.
- •Michelle Buteau, Anna Faris, Isla Fisher, and Leslie Mann will all star in Spa Weekend, which sounds like it ultimately won’t be all that relaxing, but will hopefully be pretty fun. Per a synopsis, the film will follow three friends on a relaxing retreat that is interrupted when their “disaster friend” arrives.
- •Rebecca Ferguson joins the already impressive cast of The Magic Faraway Tree as the wicked headmistress Dame Snap. Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Gunning, and Jennifer Saunders have already joined the children’s book adaptation. [via The Hollywood Reporter]
- •John Wayne Gacy: Devil In Disguise—a scripted adaptation of a 2021 docuseries of the same name—has found a large portion of its cast. Michael Angarano, James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Gabriel Luna, and Chris Sullivan all join the already-announced Michael Chernus, who will portray Gacy.
- •Bad Bunny is continuing his journey into acting with a role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky pic Caught Stealing. Bad Bunny’s role has not yet been revealed, but the film will center on Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a former basketball player thrust into the Manhattan criminal underworld. [via Deadline]
- •Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill have joined Way Of The Warrior Kid beside the already-announced Chris Pratt. Based on the 2017 novel by Jocko Willink of the same name, Hill will play a bullied boy who is described (rather cruelly) as unable to complete a single pullup. And Cardellini, of course, will play his mother. [via Deadline]
- •Emilia Clarke will lead Ponies, a 1970s-set espionage thriller. Her character works anonymously at the American embassy in Moscow—until her husband is mysteriously killed, that is, and she is motivated to become a spy in her own right.
- •Gwyneth Paltrow will star in her first film since Avengers: Endgame (and her first non-Marvel flick since 2015’s Mordecai). Lest we get ahead of ourselves, this one looks like it could actually be pretty good.
- •Past Lives star Teo Yoo has found his next project in Karoshi, an action movie secretively described only as “a corporate thriller with a samurai twist.” [via Deadline]
- •Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, which somehow hadn’t happened before this week.
- •Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek have joined the cast of Die, My Love, reuniting them for the first time since 1997’s Affliction. They join Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield in undisclosed roles. [via Deadline]
- •Hayden Panettiere has joined A Breed Apart, a reimagining of Wes Craven’s cult 2006 film The Breed. Joey Bragg, Grace Caroline Currey, Riele Downs, Virginia Gardner, Troy Gentile, and Page Kennedy will all appear. [via Deadline]