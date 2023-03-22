Charli XCX is definitely A24's favorite pop girl

Anyone with an emotional attachment to the 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars can attest: even Charli XCX’s purest pop songs have always had a uniquely cinematic quality . It appears Charli is following up her “death-of-hyperpop” Crash era with a prestige film scoring era; the artist is set to contribute new, original music to not one, but two upcoming A24 films.

After releasing the racing track “Hot Girl” for A24's sleeper 2022 hit Bodies Bodies Bodies, the pop innovator has signed on to tackle the music for two of the studio’s buzziest upcoming projects: Emma Seligman’s Bottoms and David Lowery’s Mother Mary.

Bottoms, from Shiva Baby director-star duo Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, drew some serious attention at SXSW: the film stars Sennott and The Bear’s Ayo Edebri as two queer high school best friends who, dogged by unpopularity, form a fight club as a means to finally have sex before graduation. (Further collapsing the Charli extended universe, Sennott also starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies.) Charli is set to collaborate with Cobra Kai and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story composer Leo Birenberg on the film

For Lowery’s Mother Mary, Charli will link up with pop-girl favorite Jack Antonoff to craft original songs befitting a big-swing, extremely gag-worthy project. Described as an “epic pop melodrama,” Mother Mary chronicles a fictional musician (Anne Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Micaela Coel). Charli and Antonoff will work alongside an original score composed by Daniel Hart, per Deadline.

Although neither Mother Mary nor Bottoms have official wide release dates yet, any new Charli music stands to be worth the wait— as she opined in a recent Instagram post, her next album will be her “best.” Let’s get that EGOT campaign going!