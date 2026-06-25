The trailer for Charlie Harper is full of romantic gestures, free of Charlie Sheen The movie, which shares a name with Sheen's Two And A Half Men character, comes to theaters in September.

Charlie Harper doesn’t die, he just reinvents himself. Yes, Charlie Harper is the name of a new movie from directors Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge. No, it has nothing—at least, as far as we know—to do with the character Charlie Sheen played on Two And A Half Men. Instead, it focuses on a relationship between characters named Charlie and Harper, whose relationship appears to have started when they were in high school in the late ’00s. Two And A Half Men was still airing and still starred Charlie Sheen in 2009, a year that the trailer specifically names. Maybe Charlie (Nick Robinson) and Harper (Emilia Jones) were big fans in high school.