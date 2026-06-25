The trailer for Charlie Harper is full of romantic gestures, free of Charlie Sheen

The movie, which shares a name with Sheen's Two And A Half Men character, comes to theaters in September.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 25, 2026 | 12:01pm
Image courtesy of Row K
Film News Charlie Harper
The trailer for Charlie Harper is full of romantic gestures, free of Charlie Sheen

Charlie Harper doesn’t die, he just reinvents himself. Yes, Charlie Harper is the name of a new movie from directors Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge. No, it has nothing—at least, as far as we know—to do with the character Charlie Sheen played on Two And A Half Men. Instead, it focuses on a relationship between characters named Charlie and Harper, whose relationship appears to have started when they were in high school in the late ’00s. Two And A Half Men was still airing and still starred Charlie Sheen in 2009, a year that the trailer specifically names. Maybe Charlie (Nick Robinson) and Harper (Emilia Jones) were big fans in high school. 

But oh, little do Charlie and Harper know what life has for them in store. The film’s logline describes Charlie Harper as “an emotional modern romance that explores the tension between love, ambition, identity, and personal growth.” Like Charlie Sheen and Two And A Half Men, Charlie and Harper “begin growing in different directions, forcing them to confront whether love alone is enough.” It can’t all be passionate kisses in the rain and meaningful glances from opposite sides of cafés, wonderful though those things are. 

Charlie Harper premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, and opens in theaters on September 25, 2026. 

 
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