During Don't Worry Darling debacle, Olivia Wilde was told to shut up and smile
The director and star of The Invite, Olivia Wilde, is finally talking about the prison of Don't Worry Darling's tabloid takeover.Courtesy of A24
Olivia Wilde Summer is upon us. With the release of The Invite, which Wilde directed and stars in, and the new Gregg Araki comedy, I Want Your Sex, in which Wilde plays an unstoppably horny provocateur, Wilde’s days of worrying, darling, may be over. These films, along with her turn on The Studio, playing a self-righteous movie director obsessed with getting her movie on celluloid, mark a turn in how Wilde deals with the public. Only a few years removed from getting served divorce papers on stage and managing Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s spit-fueled feud, Wilde is finally allowed to defend herself.
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