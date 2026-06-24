Bob Iger claims Jimmy Kimmel's suspension was about bad taste, not politics
Kimmel was suspended from the air after the political right complained about his Charlie Kirk commentary.Screenshot: The Problem With John Stewart/YouTube
Bob Iger is not the CEO of Disney anymore, but he was in September 2025 when Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air for a few nights for accusing the political right of capitalizing on the murder of Charlie Kirk back in September. The move was widely condemned, including by Disney shareholders who argued that the company’s board had broken its duty to investors by focusing on “improper political and affiliate considerations” when it chose to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air. But even nine months later, Iger stands by the unpopular decision.
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