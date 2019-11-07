Chicago, check out the buzz around Honey Boy early and for free

We were intrigued by Honey Boy, the latest stop on Shia LaBeouf’s slow train to redemption after a decade and change of highly public fuckups. The film, directed by documentarian Alma Har’el, is a fictionalized retelling of LaBeouf’s own dysfunctional childhood, written by and starring LaBeouf in a role based on his father , an ex- rodeo clown and heroin addict . It’s a fascinating experiment in drama as therapy, and we’re sponsoring an advance screening of the film on Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 PM at the Arclight Chicago so you can peer into LaBeouf’s memories along with him.



To enter to win an admit-two pass to this screening, simply follow this link and enter some basic information, or go to the Amazon Screenings homepage and r edeem the p ass code “ShiaRocks.” This screening also comes with a little something extra: A post-movie reception at Heaven Gallery (that’s 1550 N Milwaukee Ave #2) in Wicker Park. If you’d like to mingle with your fellow filmgoers and discuss performance art, or psychodrama, or maybe Even Stevens if that’s your thing, please email AmazonStudiosChicago@gmail.com and let them know so they can get a proper headcount.