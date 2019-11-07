Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Contest

Chicago, check out the buzz around Honey Boy early and for free

Katie Rife
Filed to:Film
Save
Photo: Amazon Studios

We were intrigued by Honey Boy, the latest stop on Shia LaBeouf’s slow train to redemption after a decade and change of highly public fuckups. The film, directed by documentarian Alma Har’el, is a fictionalized retelling of LaBeouf’s own dysfunctional childhood, written by and starring LaBeouf in a role based on his father, an ex-rodeo clown and heroin addict. It’s a fascinating experiment in drama as therapy, and we’re sponsoring an advance screening of the film on Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 PM at the Arclight Chicago so you can peer into LaBeouf’s memories along with him.

To enter to win an admit-two pass to this screening, simply follow this link and enter some basic information, or go to the Amazon Screenings homepage and redeem the pass code “ShiaRocks.” This screening also comes with a little something extra: A post-movie reception at Heaven Gallery (that’s 1550 N Milwaukee Ave #2) in Wicker Park. If you’d like to mingle with your fellow filmgoers and discuss performance art, or psychodrama, or maybe Even Stevens if that’s your thing, please email AmazonStudiosChicago@gmail.com and let them know so they can get a proper headcount.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Did we mention Shia LaBeouf plays his dad?

B
Shia LaBeouf plays his own dad in the glorified therapy session Honey Boy
Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy, Shia LaBeouf plays his own dad: What a day for former teen stars
Shia LaBeouf plays his dad in the Honey Boy trailer

About the author