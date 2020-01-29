Chicago, flock together and see Birds Of Prey early and for free

Photo : Warner Bros. Entertainment

Fresh off of a year marked by her appearances in two high-profile dramas—and earning an Oscar nomination for one of them—Margot Robbie is ready for a fun girls’ night out. And she’s got one in Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), a solo adventure for Robbie’s breakout character from Suicide Squad. Well, it’s not a really a solo adventure—Jo ker is no longer in the picture, but in Birds Of Prey the newly single Quinn is joined by a gang of friends that includes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Elizabeth Mary Winstead), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), as well as Gotham city cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

We’re giving away tickets to an early screening of Birds Of Prey here in Chicago, so grab a gal pal and a baseball bat* and follow this link to claim an admit-two pass. That’ll take place on Wednesday, February 5 at the AMC Navy Pier IMAX at 7:00 PM; just remember to arrive early, as advance screenings are overbooked to ensure capacity, and we’re anticipating a crowd for this one.

Birds Of Prey opens wide on February 7.

*Please do not actually bring a baseball bat to the screening.